Williamsport — Ronald Terrance Shoemaker, Sr. passed away on Friday, June 3 at The Williamsport Home.

He was born on March 14, 1934 in Lock Haven, the son of the late Lester Shoemaker and Vivian Frank Shoemaker Kissell.

Ron was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and Bloomsburg University. He was a trust officer for various local banks during his career. Ron was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Korean War aboard the USS Massey.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish where he helped with many activities and was a lector and long-time member of the finance committee. Ron also was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the former Exchange Club. He was an avid golfer and racquetball player.

Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rita Bulger Shoemaker, sons Ronald Jr. (Kathie) and Michael Shoemaker (Debbie), as well as two daughters, Christina Magasko (Jack) and Frances Ciccone (Joe), along with his sister Donna Rae Getz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brian and Lauren Magasko, Elizabeth and Dominic Ciccone, Kimberly Shoemaker, and step granddaughter Megan Fahrenholtz, along with two great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish portico, 702 West Fourth Street, Williamsport on Monday, June 6 from 9 - 9:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ron’s obituary page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

