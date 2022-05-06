Williamsport -- Ronald T. Butters, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Rose View Center.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow’s newspaper.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SanderMortuary.com
Williamsport -- Ronald T. Butters, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Rose View Center.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow’s newspaper.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SanderMortuary.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.