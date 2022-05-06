butters obit

Williamsport -- Ronald T. Butters, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Rose View Center.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow’s newspaper.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SanderMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Butters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!