Williamsport -- Ronald T. Butters, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Rose View Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his loving wife, Sandra L. (Dunlap) Butters, whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage with on June 29.

Born on November 2, 1940 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Matthew Paul and Mary (Hiller) Butters.

Ron attended St. Mary’s and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1959. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who proudly served. Ron retired from Textron Lycoming after 40 years of employment. He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and formerly attended Annunciation Church.

He was a diligent worker and a “jack of all trades.” His family, friends, and community could always depend on Ron to help with any electrical or constructional task. He was a maintenance volunteer for Bishop Neumann High School, a member of Masonic Lodge 106 F. & A.M., V.F.W. Leroy O. Buck Post 7863, Duboistown, and Harmonia Club. Ron enjoyed attending Octoberfest and dancing, especially the Polka. Above everything, he loved his family. His caring and giving nature will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Ronald T. (Dawn) Butters, II of Williamsport, Michelle M. (Kip) Lawson of Montoursville, Randy P. (Cheryl) Butters of Browns Mills, N.J., Matthew P. (Jody) Butters of Linden, and daughter-in-law, Tina Butters of Jersey Shore. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, 11 grandchildren, Grant, Trever, Lauren, Alicia, Brianna, Chase, Natasha, Curtis, Logan, Dallas, and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren, Wesley, Owen, Legend, Callum, Haisly, Alex, Octavia, and Novalee, and two brothers, Donald (Suzie) Butters of South Williamsport, and Paul Butters of Williamsport.

Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, John E. Butters and two brothers, Richard and Robert Butters.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Ronald will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 13 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry St. Montoursville, with the Reverend Michael S. McCormick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

