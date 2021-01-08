Williamsport -- Ronald S. Konkle, 79, of Williamsport, passed away on January 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

Ronald was born in Williamsport on October 13, 1941, a son of Kenneth G. and Jeanette M. (Kohler) Konkle.

Ron was a 1959 graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School. A member of St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, he was a member of the Contemporary Music Choir, an altar server at weekday mass and funeral services as well as part of the annual church carnival. Following high school, Ron served in the U.S. Navy from Aug 1959 to Oct. of 1962. He retired from UGI, the former PG&W, after thirty-five years of service.

He loved all things outdoors and embraced life, including hunting, fishing and flower gardening, he hand-carved gun stocks, and even channeled his creativity in making lamps from driftwood. Ron traveled to Minnesota for two weeks to learn how to build log homes. He loved the outdoors and even took flying lessons. Prior to the pandemic, he was taking refresher courses in guitar playing.

Ron was a gentle and very loving man always ready to help others. He married later in life and enjoyed everything more having a wife to share it with, especially travel, including their trip to the Holy Lands last fall.

Most of all, Ronald enjoyed being around children, especially his nieces, nephews and newly acquired grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Carol A. (McGonnell) Waldman; they were married at St. Boniface on October 25, 2014.

Also surviving are his step-children, Carla (Andy) Ahlberg, Michele (Edward) Miller and Holly (Matt) Carrico; his step-grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph and Isaac Miller, Ethan and Vivian Carrico and Brook and Ashley Ahlberg; two brothers, Thomas R. Konkle and Gerald K. Konkle (Linda Clark); niece Kimberly (Dave) Stark; nephews, Chris and Brian Konkle, 7 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Linnet Konkle.

Due to the current health crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, will be celebrated at a time when it is safer for family and friends to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to St. Boniface Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.