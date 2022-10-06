Watsontown — Ronald S. Derr, 86, of Watsontown passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born April 2, 1936 in McEwensville, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary (Welliver) Derr. On October 17, 1969, he married the former Wanda I. Camp, and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage until her passing on October 19, 2018.

Ron was a graduate of Watsontown High School. He worked at Montgomery Mills as a machinist until its closing, then worked for Milton Steel. He also worked for ConAgra in security until his retirement in 2007.

He was a member of St. John’s UCC in McEwensville. Ron loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and taking care of his cats. He loved tinkering around on various projects. Also, he was a lifelong and diehard Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State football fan.

Ron is survived by his daughter: Wendy A. Derr, of Watsontown; one granddaughter: Shelby L. Derr, of Watsontown; and one sister: Beth Smith and her husband Clyde, of McEwensville.

Besides his parents and wife, Wanda, he was preceded in death by his brother, H. James Derr.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 23 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 2 Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Boyd Carney officiating. Light refreshments will be served in the church social hall and burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

