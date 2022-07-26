Watsontown — Ronald S. “Buckshot” Frey, 81, of Watsontown died Monday, July 25, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 8, 1940 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Schuyler A. and Pauline (Shnyder) Frey. Ron was predeceased by his first wife, the former Dawn West in 1965 and his second wife, the former Barbara Minier in 1994.

Ron was a 1958 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked as a carpenter for over 35 years, retiring in 2002, and was a member of the Carpenter Local 445.

He was a former member of the Watsontown Lions Club and the Watsontown Fire Department. Ron was a current member of the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323 Watsontown, the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 VFW, Muncy, and the NRA.

Ron enjoyed hunting, racing cars at the Selinsgrove Speedway, and riding motorcycles, especially Harleys.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Schuyler and Denise Frey, of Montoursville; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Michelle and Steve Michael, of Turbotville, Andrea Trader, of Mountain Home, Idaho, Wendy Frey, of Muncy and Misty and Rick Fowler, of Wyoming, Michigan; companion, Ellen Hamilton, of Watsontown; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sherry Crawford, of Turbotville and Sandy and Robert Musser, of Muncy; two brothers and one sister-in-law, George and Colleen Budman, of Hughesville and Gary Budman, of Flagstaff, Arizona; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by a daughter, Alecia A. Frey in 2013.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Stephen R. Smith, of Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, officiating.

Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Frey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

