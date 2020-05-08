Williamsport -- Ronald P. Howard, 85, of Williamsport, passed away on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

He was born in Bellefonte on October 12, 1934 to the late Paul and Arminta (Ishler) Howard.

Ronald was a long-time dedicated, faithful member of New Covenant United Church in Williamsport, who was involved in many church activities. He was a fixture in the kitchen and loved receiving the daily devotional booklets. Ron was an ardent supporter of the Journey House Ministry.

Ronald served his country in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. After his Army service he attended and graduated from the Williamsport Technical Institute. He worked for Avco Lycoming and Sprout Waldron in production management.

He was a huge Penn State sports fan. During his younger years he was a very accomplished trout fisherman. Ronald was a Boy Scout troop leader for several years, with some of his scouts attaining their Eagle Scout badge under his leadership.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Joan (Alexander) Howard, four stepdaughters, Tammy (Sam) Palumbo, Charlotte, North Carolina; Debra (Paul) Eaton, Elmhurst, Illinois; Kelley (William) Frank, Canadensis; Christine (Paul) Hawkins, Derwood, Maryland; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister, Joyce Banker, Bellefonte; a nephew, Curtis (Karen) Willar, Mill Hall; a niece, Leigh (Phil) McDonagh, Burbage, England; a special great nephew, Reed and a great niece, Minta.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean (Crater) Howard, his step father Lynn Heverly and his beloved dog, “Muffy.”

A Celebration of Life for Ronald will be announced at a later date. Donations in Ronald’s name may be made to the Journey House Ministry c/o New Covenant United Church 202 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

