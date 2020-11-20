South Williamsport -- Ronald Lee Watkins, 72, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2020.

He was born in Lock Haven on April 8, 1948, a son of William and Florence (Dugan) Watkins.

Ron graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1966. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. Ron was a decorated sharpshooter and received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. After serving his country, he worked as a laborer until he retired in 2008.

Ron was a passionate hunter, fisherman, and Phillies fan. His two life-long hunting and fishing partners were his brothers, Fred and Paul. He enjoyed spending time on the boat bass fishing with his daughter Tina and her husband Frank. His last few hunts were spent with his grandson Grayson by his side. Ron was a regular at both Harvest Moon Lanes and Faxon Bowling Alley. His wicked curve and spin ball was unmatched. In early life he enjoyed playing men's softball and coaching little league baseball. He was head baseball coach in Antes Fort for many years. His coaching continued with his grandchildren. He would be at every game, cheering them on, and coaching them up after. Ron's family has always been the most important thing in his life and he adored his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Briggs; a brother, Dale; and his grandson, Hudson (Huddy) Rinker.

Ron is survived by his wife of 35 years, Margaret (Peggy Smith), daughters, Amy Rinker and her husband Tom; Lori Rinker and her husband Dutch; Tina Cioffi and her husband Frank; Christie Bashista and her husband Matt, a son, Paul Regopoulos and his fiance Gena McGurk; grandchildren, Kelsie Harding, Anthony Regopoulos, Alexander Regopoulos, Grayson Rinker, Sophia Rinker, Ethan Bashista, Elijah Rinker, Evan Bashista, and Ashley Sloan; brothers, William of Florida; Fred (Joyce) of Williamsport; Paul (Dianne) of Jersey Shore; Larry of Watsontown; a sister, Carol Menaker (Brett) of Washington State; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held by the family. Those wishing to remember Ron in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the nonprofit childhood cancer organization; Helping Hands from Hudson, 140 Bower Lane, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.