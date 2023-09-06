Jersey Shore, Pa. — Ronald Lee Hamilton, affectionately known as Ron or Ronnie, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2023 in Jersey Shore, just shy of his 60th birthday.

Born in Williamsport on September 11, 1963, Ronnie was a man of great character and spirit who touched the lives of everyone he met with his kindness, friendliness, and thoughtful nature.

He was a beloved son of the late Donald LaRue and Flora Jane (Dibble) Hamilton.

Ronnie was a proud United States Marine, serving his country with honor and integrity. Even after becoming a disabled marine, his unwavering dedication to service never diminished. His military service was a significant part of his identity, shaping him into the resilient and committed individual that he was.

He was an active member of the Club House where he enjoyed volunteering. His love for people was evident in the way he made friends everywhere he went. He had a knack for turning strangers into friends, and friends into family.

Ronnie's love language was gift-giving. He was kind to a fault, often putting others' needs before his own. This selflessness was a testament to his big heart and his capacity to love and care for those around him.

Music was a cornerstone of Ronnie's life, a comfort and a huge outlet for his emotions. He was a big music fan, with an eclectic taste that spanned a large genre of everything except opera.

His melody may have ended, but his song – his life, his love, his laughter – will continue to play on in our hearts, an everlasting tribute to a beloved man.

Surviving is his brother, Michael L. Hamilton of Jersey Shore and sister, Donna L. Beaver (Terry) of Halifax; his nieces and nephew, Amanda, Rachel, and Alex; and a dear friend and mentor, Harold Gibson.

A funeral service in honor and celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 11 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy with military honor accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ronnie’s name may be made to Commerce Park Club House, 1020 Commerce Park Dr., Suite 14A, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ronnie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

