Lock Haven -- Ronald Luther Saylor, age 79, of 19511 Coudersport Pike, Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born in High Rock, Pa. on December 29, 1941 to Samuel and Dorothy Reichard Saylor.

Ron was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He served in the National Guard for a number of years. Ron worked at various jobs including Piper, Thomas Sturgis Pretzels, Harger & Hoy, Asperline Log Homes, and was last employed at Charles Construction. He was a charter member of the Haneyville Volunteer Fire Co., West branch Beagle Club, Tiadaghton Sportsman Club, Gallagher Township Supervisor, and a PA Forest Warden. Ron was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish Church.

Ron enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a love for dogs, especially his best friend Barney. Ron was united in marriage to the former Margaret Zaczek on June 10, 1967 who survives at home.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son; David (Donna) Saylor of Fulton, Maryland, two brothers; Richard (Susan) Saylor of Florida, Barry Saylor of Minnesota, four sisters; Patsy (Charles) Bauman of Lock Haven, Shirley (Wayne) Fox of Avis, Janice (Thurwood) Parrish of North Carolina, Diane (William) Carson of Jersey Shore. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Harstead.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Immaculate Conception Church, 310 W. Water St., Lock Haven with Celebrant Father Joseph Orr. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park. Family and Friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Please Note: Strict CDC guidelines will be followed.

Memorials can be made to Lock Haven Catholic School or Susquehanna Hospice through the funeral home.

