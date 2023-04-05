South Williamsport, Pa. — Ronald L. "Rotts" Merrick passed on April 1, 2023 in his beloved hometown of South Williamsport after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 15, 1946 in South Williamsport, he was a son of the late James E. and Pauline (Huyck) Merrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gail A. (Harris) Merrick and their children: Ronald Sean Merrick, Ryan Patrick Merrick, both of South Williamsport, and Megan Elizabeth Merrick-Fultz (Gabriel) of Taichung, Taiwan. Ron was a proud grandfather to Brayden John Dowling-Merrick and a loving brother to Joanne M. Fry (Robert), James E. Merrick (Roberta), and Deborah A. Merrick, all of South Williamsport. He was predeceased by his son, Sean Michael Merrick, sister Jeanne L. Lutcher, and grandson Gabriel S. Merrick.

Ron graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1964, where he was a standout athlete, earning the Mr. All Sports Award. He excelled in track, owning a state title, and wrestling. Following high school, Ron proudly served his country as an Air Force veteran. He married the love of his life, Gail, on May 8, 1971. In his younger years, Ron coached Little League Baseball, played softball, and was an avid dart player. He retired from Kvaerner Pulping Inc, formerly E. Keeler Company, as a skilled welder.

After retirement, Ron dedicated his time to maintaining apartment complexes. He had a passion for collecting coins and baseball cards, and he was an enthusiastic fan of Major League Baseball, particularly the Philadelphia Phillies. Ron also enjoyed challenging his mind with crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. He cherished vacationing to Seneca Lake, camping along the Susquehanna River, and appreciated the musical talents of Frank Sinatra, Colm Wilkinson, Andrea Bocelli, and Barbra Streisand. Ron loved attending his daughter’s dance recitals and all her activities while she attended LHU. He was also a member of the Southside Moose Club.

Ron will be remembered for his funny, handy, and generous spirit. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services to honor the life of Ron will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Online condolences may be expressed on Ron’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Merrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

