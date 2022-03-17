Old Lycoming Twp. -- Ronald Johnston, 56, of Old Lycoming Township went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022 after enduring a courageous 18-year battle with cancer with his wife Jill A. (Stark) Johnston by his side. They were married on May 13, 1989 and shared 32 loving years together.

Born July 18, 1965 in Williamsport, he was a son of David D. and Ann Marie “Nancy” (Wetzel) Johnston of Williamsport.

Ron was a 1983 graduate of Williamsport High School and was a Williamsport Millionaire Basketball player. He attended Lock Haven University and graduated Cum Laude from Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in Business. Ron worked as an underwriter for Liberty Mutual, Mercer Insurance, and retired in 2021 from United Fire and Casualty of Lock Haven.

He was a man of strong Christian faith and attended Heshbon Park United Methodist Church with Pastor Edward Prowant, where he was actively involved. Ron was passionate about working out at the YMCA, especially with his lunchtime lifting crew. He enjoyed watching sports as an avid Penn State and Williamsport Millionaire fan. Ron loved the beach, animals, reading, spending time outdoors and time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are siblings, Julie Johnston-McManus of Cogan Station, Jayme Johnston (Cindy) of Forrest, Virginia and Rodney “Buck” Johnston (Janet) of Lynchburg, Virginia; one niece, Jeanine Johnston; four nephews, Jake Johnston (Alexis), Mitchell McManus, Stone and Christian Riddle; two great-nieces, Ella and Caroline; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Ann Stark of Williamsport; a sister-in-law, Jo Stark of Williamsport; and numerous friends.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ron will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station with Pastor Jeff A. Steppe and United Methodist District Superintendent Rev. Dr. Paul Amara. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ron’s name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

