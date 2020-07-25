Montoursville -- Ronald J. "Jerry" Kelch, 82, of Montoursville, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Jerry was born in White Mills, Pa. on March 24, 1938 and was a son of Charles J. and Violet L. (Kepner) Kelch.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Jerry retired in 1998 from Lonza. He was a coach with Montoursville Little League, an umpire with Montoursville Little League, and had been a president of District 12 Umpires. Jerry enjoyed hunting when he was younger.

He and his wife, the former Patricia A. Mahaffey, would have observed their 56th wedding anniversary on July 24, 2020. In addition, Jerry is survived by his children and their families; David J. Kelch (Kim Harvey) of Montoursville, Donald C. Kelch of Montgomery, Julie A. Kelch Flowers (Justin) of Powell, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Chase, Cody, Logan, Cheyenne, Destini Sierra Kelch, Rayne and Isabella Flowers; three great- grandchildren Andrew, Owen and Camille Kelch.

In addition to his parents, a sister Patricia Kelch and brother, Kenneth Kelch, preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rdSt., Williamsport on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

A private family graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

