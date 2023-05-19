Danville, Pa. — Ronald H. Dunkle, 74, of Liberty Twp., Danville, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his home.

Born June 12, 1948 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Luther H. and Catherine (Cromley) Dunkle. On September 30, 1967, he married the former Sandra E. Dugan and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Ron was a 1966 graduate of Danville High School. He was an electrician, working for Grumman and more recently Kidron in Montgomery. He enjoyed going to car shows, gun shows, and going to flea markets. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family and loved his two dogs, Buddy and Jazzy.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by two children: Ronald H. Dunkle, Jr. and his wife Victoria Reed, of Sunbury, and Amber Klinger and her husband Ronald of Hilton Head, South Carolina; seven grandchildren: Ronald III, Nathanial and his wife Mikayla, and Cody Dunkle, Tahneea Beers and her husband Nicholas, Dylan, Mia, and Hailie Klinger; eight great-grandchildren: Riley, Maverick, Hazel, Nina, Jaci, Rikku, Braylyn, and Madison Dunkle; and two sisters: Justine Bardo, of Danville, and Sandie Thomas, of Sunbury.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

