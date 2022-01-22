South Williamsport -- Ronald Francis Fleming, 73, of South Williamsport passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Georgine C. (Miller) Fleming who passed on March 21, 2020.

Born November 26, 1948 in Alverda, Pa., he was a son of the late Roy F. and Mabel L. (Roberts) Fleming. Ron was a high school graduate and obtained a woodworking certificate from Penn College. He served his country proudly as a United States Army Infantryman 11B for 22 years. For ten years, Ron was employed as part of the grounds and maintenance crew at Twin Hills and Green Lawn Memorial Parks.

Ron was a member of the American Legion Post 617. He was a proud supporter of the NRA and an avid gun collector. Ron enjoyed shooting, camping, fishing and being in the great outdoors. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to several special destinations, collecting wolf figurines and often could be found helping his neighbors or having breakfast at Perkins.

Surviving are two children, Ginette Mulinaro (Mike Briggs) of Mountain Top and Timothy Fleming (Gloria) of El Paso, Texas; six grandchildren, Cuinn, Nicholas and Alyssa Mulinaro, Michaella White (Alex), Marisa and Daniel Fleming; two brothers, William Fleming (Angela) and Paul Fleming (Kathleen); a brother- in-law, George “Gye” Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at this time.

Online condolences can be made on Ronald's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

