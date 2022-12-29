Hughesville, Pa. — Ronald F. Aunkst, 74, of Hughesville passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Born November 2, 1948 in Montgomery, he was a son of Esther M. (Ross) Aunkst of Montgomery and the late Robert F. Aunkst. Throughout his younger years, he attended the Montgomery Area schools.

Ronald never passed up an opportunity to go fishing. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed early Tuesday morning coffee at his mother's and weekends at the river lot in Linden. Prior to his retirement, Ronald was employed by Savoy Contract Furniture in Montoursville for many years. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose 866 and a devoted of the New Life Church in Pennsdale.

Ronald is survived by two sons, Ronald F. (Deborah) Aunkst, Jr. of Milton, and Anthony A. (Kathy) Aunkst of Mount Holly Springs, Pa.; a brother, Terry (Joan) Aunkst of White Deer; two sisters, Loraine (Gary) Barnhart of Milton and Brenda Aunkst of Montgomery; five grandchildren, Cody-James Aunkst of Allenwood, Ryan (Grace) Aunkst of Wexford, Cameron Aunkst -of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Hayley Aunkst of Milton and Braeden Aunkst of Mount Holly Springs; and a great-grandson, Jameson Aunkst.

In addition to his father, Ronald was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Snyder.

A Celebration of Ronald's Life will begin at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at New Life Church, 1006 Village Rd., Pennsdale, with Rev. Robert A. Lauver officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home-Hughesville 557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to: STRIKE K-9, P.O. Box 61, West Milton, PA 17886.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

