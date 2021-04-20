Williamsport -- Ronald Eugene Baity, 60, of Williamsport passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his mother’s residence.

He was born on April 5, 1961 in Williamsport Hospital and was the son of Rebecca Jane (Porter) Baity and the late Edward Eugene Baity. He had graduated in 1979 from Williamsport Area High School. Ron excelled in academics and on the football field Ron received numerous football awards, including the prestigious ERNIE SMITH award.

He continued his education and football career at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. Ron pledged into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in 1980. In 1984, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Communication.

He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church. Ron was baptized at a young age by Rev. Hill of Shiloh Baptist Church. During his career, Ron had various jobs from social work to manufacturing. His current job was at Weis Distribution in Milton.

In addition to his mother Rebecca, he is survived by one sister; Sharon Baity, two brothers; Edward D. and Jeffory B. Baity, one aunt; Joyce M. Porter, two sons; Joshua Ronald Baity and wife Carly Anne (Stringham) and Jacob Marshall Baity, two grandchildren; Emma Grace Baity and Charles Edward Baity, Godmother; Velna Moore-Grimes and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport with Pastor Conrad Gibson officiating. There will be a time of gathering from 3 – 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions and flowers may be sent to the funeral home.

