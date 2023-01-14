Williamsport, Pa. — Ronald E. Ulmer, Jr., 56, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Born March 31, 1966, he was a son of the late Ronald E. Ulmer Sr. and Barbara A. (Best) Ulmer of Trout Run.

Ronald was a 1984 graduate of Montoursville High School and attended WACC where he studied carpentry. He served in the Navy from 1987-1989. Ron enjoyed collecting baseball cards, hunting, and trapping.

Surviving in addition to his mother is a daughter, April Ulmer; sister, Susan Bower (Matthew); his aunts, Jeanetta Ulmer and Carol Ulmer; his uncle, Randall Ulmer; and several cousins.

A graveside service to honor Ronald’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Rose Valley Cemetery, 5121 Rose Valley Road, Trout Run with Military honors officiated by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ronald’s name may be made to West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, 213 West Fourth Street, 2nd Floor, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ronald’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

