Cogan Station -- Ronald E. Saar, Sr., 85, of Cogan Station passed away at home on Aug. 9, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Williamsport on April 7, 1936, a son of Eugene A. Sr. and Mary E. (Hulihan) Saar.

Ronald was a graduate of Williamsport High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1958. After the Air Force, he was employed at the former GTE Sylvania on Reach Road as a mechanic. In addition to enjoying his work, he enjoyed taking long walks on the bike path.

Ronald loved spending time with his family. He and his wife, the former Sonja Adams, celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Feb. 7, 2021. In addition, he is survived by their children and their families, son, Ronald E. (Heather) Saar Jr.; daughters, Corrine (Keith) Stiger and Collette (Brad) Forney; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents; a son, Ryan A. Saar; an infant daughter, Denise Saar and a brother, Eugene A. Saar Jr. all preceded him in death.

A graveside service with full military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County will be held at Montoursville Cemetery 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

