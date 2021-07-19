Lock Haven -- Ronald E. Kling, 83, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

He was married on June 27, 1959 to the former Ruth E. (Fry), who survives and they have shared 62 years as husband and wife.

Ronald was born on October 21, 1937 in Clintondale and was the son of the late Earl W. and Mary E. (Kunes) Kling. He worked at Hammermill and was a member of the First Church of Christ in Lock Haven where he was also a deacon. He helped with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was active in the Flemington Little League.

In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by one son; Michael S. Kling of Austin, Texas, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother; William Kling (Connie) of Williamsport.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

