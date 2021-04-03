Muncy -- Ronald E. Frantz, 81, of Muncy died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born April 4, 1939 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Emerson and Martha (Gottschall) Frantz.

Ronald was a 1957 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked for 37 years as a draftsman and sales engineer at the former Sprout-Waldron, now Andritz, retiring in 1994 He was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

He was raised in the Baptist Church.

An aviation, rail and automotive enthusiast, Ronald not only loved reading about them but was an active participant. He previously belonged to a racing team at the Selinsgrove Speedway. Ronald took flying lessons and recently enjoyed flying plane simulators on the computer. He was also proud of his wind sock and weather detecting equipment. Ronald was fond of woodworking with his many tools.

Surviving are his significant other, Millie McClain, of Muncy; her children, Tina Dion, Alan Baker and Mary Wood and her son, Kevin Peterman; and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Buddy.

As per his wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

