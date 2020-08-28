Hughesville -- Ronald E. Allen, 73, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Gatehouse of Williamsport.

Ronald was born February 14, 1947 in Muncy and was the son of the late Virginia L. (Allen) Miller. Ronald married Dixie M. Figels on June 27, 1972, and they shared 48 years of marriage.

Ronald served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. For over 40 years Ronald worked at Andritz Inc. of Muncy. He was a hard worker and a good person who loved his antique cars, trucks and motorcycles. He enjoyed deer and small game hunting, camping with his family, and sitting on his front porch watching the cars go by.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie M. (Figels) Allen; two sisters, Connie M. Charles of Muncy, and Shirley A. (Glenn) Temple of Hughesville; one brother, Dearl G. Miller of Williamsport; and by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ronald's graveside service at noon on Friday, August 28, at Lungerville Christian Cemetery, Jordan Township, with Pastor Jane M. Shaner officiating.

In Ronald's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Picture Rocks Volunteer Fire Department, 181 Main St., Picture Rocks, PA 17762.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

