Williamsport — Ronald Brian Whaley, 65, of Williamsport was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He departed this life with family by his side.

Born Sept. 21, 1956 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Ronald A. and J. Marlyne (Porter) Whaley.

Ron "Brian" was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Williamsport under the direction of Pastor Conrad Gibson.

He was a 1974 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School, where he participated in various sports and activities. He broke the school, county, and district records in the triple jump at 44 feet and 6 inches.

Ron "Brian" was a Pennsylvania State Trooper and retired on July 28, 2006, with 25 years and 7 months of service.

He was a member of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World and held various offices. His memberships included Lodge #208, Donora, the Commissioned Officers Club #3, The West and Northwest Joint DDGER Council, Edgar A. Still Lodge #207, The Central Pa. Past Exalted Rulers Council #7, Pa. State Association’s Security Department, St. John’s Lodge #207 Free and Accepted Mason’s, of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grande Lodge, Commonwealth of Pa.

Ron "Brian" is gone from our lives; however, he will forever remain in the cherished memories of his wife, Laverne (Price) Whaley; his children, Jaimie Whaley and Justin Price; his grandson, Zion; his sister Kimberly Whaley; and a host of relatives and dear friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ron "Brian" will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church 433 Walnut St., with Rev. Dr. William H. Terry officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

