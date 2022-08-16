Lock Haven — Ronald A. Yeich, 75, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Born June 8, 1947 in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Velma Shoener Yeich.

Ron was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School.

He then joined the United State Air Force, serving for four years and later transferring to the Army National Guard where he served an additional 14 years, earning the rank of Major.

Ron earned both his Nursing as well as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) degrees from Penn State University, Schuylkill Campus.

On January 16, 1969, he married his love, the former Wretha L. Pittman, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.

Ronald was employed as a CRNA at Lock Haven Hospital and then Jersey Shore Hospital before working at the GI Center, Montoursville until his retirement.

He was Lutheran by faith.

Ronald was a lifetime member of the Lock Haven Moose, Beech Creek American Legion, Castanea Fire Hall, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sons of Italy, Washingtonville Fire Company and Summit Station Fire Company.

He loved the outdoors, especially enjoying fishing and hunting, gardening and camping- where he was always the tender of the fire.

Ronald was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

In addition to his wife, Wretha L. Yeich of Lock Haven, he is survived by his children, Ronny (Kelly) Yeich of Mill Hall and Mindi (Alvin) Nichols, III of Jersey Shore; a brother, Garry R. Yeich of Pottsville; five grandsons: Jordan A. Yeich, Clayton A. Nichols, Devin J. Yeich, Brandon L. Nichols and Colin P. Nichols; and his beloved dog, Target.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Woolrich Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County S.P.C.A. through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

