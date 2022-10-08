Castanea — Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm, 81, of Castanea passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven.

Born March 12, 1941 in Mill Hall, he was a son of the late Ardell and Elizabeth Beightol Grimm.

Ronnie was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959 until 1963, earning the rank of Corporal.

On December 2, 1967 in Castanea, he married his love, the former Barbara E. Bauman, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Ronnie was employed as a pipe fitter at Hammermill Paper Co. for 39 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a life member of the Castanea Fire Company as well as a member of the Lock Haven American Legion.

Ronnie’s pride and joy was his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Barbara Grimm of Castanea, he is survived by his sons: Ronald C. (Leslie) Grimm of Alaska, Kevin A. (Annette) Grimm of Castanea and Keith T. (Sherry) Grimm of Texas; his brother, Robert (Maxine) Grimm of Castanea; a brother-in-law, Keith Masorti of Castanea; and six grandchildren: Tyler, Tyler, Courtney, Nathan, Joseph, Matthew.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Masorti and his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Geneva Bauman.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment at Dunnstown Cemetery will follow with Military Honors.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Ronnie’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Grimm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.