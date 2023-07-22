Williamsport, Pa. — Rolland L. Lukens, 78, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport.

He was born in Williamsport on March 29, 1945 to the late William and Esther (Stetts) Lukens.

Rolland worked as a service man for and retired from the Williamsport Water Company. He married the former Patricia M. Piotrowski, who predeceases him, in January of 1965. Rolland was a collector of matchbox cars, Tonka trucks, and model trains. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rolland is survived by two sons, Michael (Beth) Lukens of South Williamsport; and Mark (Jenny) Lukens of California; a daughter, Darleen (Thomas) Russell of Allenwood; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four sisters, Barbara Decoursey, Connie Harstead, Ann Roman, Becky Farroux, and Maxine Lopez.

In addition to his parents and wife, Patricia, Rolland is preceded in death by a brother, William Lukens, Jr., and two sisters, Viola Lukens and Esther Baker.

Services celebrating the life of Rolland will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rolland Lukens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

