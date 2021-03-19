Williamsport -- Rolando A. Arroyo-Sucre, 75, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at home.

Born April 15, 1945 in Panama City, Panama, he was a son of the late Santurino Arroyo and Concepcion Sucre.

Rolando received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's in theatre. He later retired from Bucknell University as the chief officer of diversity and equity. He was a talented artist who enjoyed painting. He also was a collector of art and antiques.

Surviving are a daughter, Garceila Arroyo; two granddaughters, Ann Paula and Carolina, all of Monterrey, Mexico; a brother, Alvaro Arroyo of Mexico; 16 nieces and nephews; and his ex-partner, Terry W. Felt, of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jaime Arroyo, and four sisters, Ligia, Concepcion, Fulva and Josefa.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rolando's name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

