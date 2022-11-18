Hughesville, Pa. — Roland R. "Rollie" Tilburg, 60, of Hughesville passed away after a brave battle with Leukemia Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence.

Born June 11, 1962 in Williamsport, he was a son of Robert C. and Sally Jo (Brink) Tilburg. He was a member of the 1980 graduating class of Williamsport High School. Rollie and his wife Freda M. (Lehman) Tilburg of Hughesville shared a wonderful 23 years together in life.

Rollie spent many years throughout his life working at many facilities in the surrounding areas and was most recently employed by Construction Specialties, Inc. in Montgomery in woodworking.

Rollie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. From the age of seven years old, Rollie spent a life-time of enjoyment hunting and time in the outdoors. As the hunting season approaches, he will be greatly missed by his hunting buddy and grandson, Parker.

Surviving in addition to his wife Freda, daughter, Tawney (Page) Plocinski of Williamsport, daughter, Jessica Stine of Hughesville, son, Cody (Collette) Stine of Hughesville, granddaughter, Aubrey Plocinski, granddaughter, Riley Plocinski, grandson, Parker Stine, granddaughter, Elly Stine, brother, David (Laurie) Tilburg of Williamsport, sister, Roxanne (Keith) Frank of Montgomery, sister, Mary Jo (Brian) DeVinney of Hughesville, and her brother, Mark (Chris) Tilburg of Cogan Station.

In honoring Rollie's final wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roland Tilburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.