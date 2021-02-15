Williamsport -- Roland Eugene Parker, 82, of Williamsport passed away on February 10, 2021.

Roland was the son of Ferney and Marie (Phillips) Parker. Roland was born on November 2, 1938 in Montgomery. He worked as a personal aide for Selinsgrove State Hospital.

Surviving Roland are his children, daughter Jean Reinsel of Linden, son Dennis Parker also of Williamsport, twins Donna Confer and David Parker, and daughter Linda Harris, as well as eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Roland is predeceased by his wife Lutricia Gardner.

There will be a burial at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Montgomery at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.