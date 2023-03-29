Williamsport, Pa. — Roland D. Slingerland, Sr., 91, of Williamsport went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Florence M. (Mertz) Slingerland, whom he met on Sharbot Lake in Canada, and married on June 13, 1953.

Born March 2, 1932 in Bradford, he was the only son of Leroy and Grace M. (Barrett) Slingerland. Roland was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in business education from Lycoming College. While at Lycoming College he was part of their choir. Roland was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and cared about upholding his country’s heritage and God’s guidelines for life.

Mr. Slingerland taught for four years in the South Williamsport Area School District before transferring to the Williamsport Area School District where he taught multiple subjects. He was involved with the business program at W.A.S.D. and was the yearbook and business advisor for many years before retiring in 1984.

Roland was a member of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church and read his Bible daily. He served several years on the Old Lycoming Township Zoning Board. He loved being outdoors and living a quiet country life, tending to his garden, plants, and landscaping around his house. Roland loved fishing on Sharbot Lake in Canada, where he vacationed all his life. He enjoyed being a Little League coach, Cub Scout leader, bowling, and singing. His humor in life brought a smile to many who knew him, and he never missed a breakfast… and would say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.”

Surviving in addition to his wife are six children, Sue Slingerland of Millerstown, Roland “R.D.” Slingerland, Jr. (Patti) of Williamsport, Lynne Wilson (Bill) of Lyndonville, N.Y., Mark Slingerland (Jennifer) of Morgantown, David Slingerland (Phoebe) of Ephrata, and Eric Slingerland of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren with one on the way; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with Roland’s wishes, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Joni and Friends, PO Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333 or Susquehanna Health Foundations c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701 or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Roland’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

