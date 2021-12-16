Unityville -- Roger S. Rine, 69, of Unityville died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home.

Born March 31, 1952, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Albert M. and Sara M. (Adams) Rine. He and his wife, the former Doris J. Snyder, celebrated 48 years of marriage on September 27, 2021.

Roger attended the former Sullivan Highlands School, Sonestown. He was always a hard worker, and started out logging with his father and then driving truck for over 30 years. In his free time Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Judy (Jeffrey) Miller of Trevorton; a son, Wade (Sherry) Rine of Montgomery; two sisters, Cheryl Shoemaker of Hughesville, and Jane Little of Muncy Valley; four brothers, Terry (Cindy) Rine of Muncy Valley, Carl (Brenda) Rine of Muncy Valley, Ronald (Carol) Rine of Hughesville, and Rick Rine of Montgomery; five grandchildren, Gavin Rine, Garett Rine, Landyn Rine, Adelyn Rine, and Hope Rine; a great-granddaughter, Harper Rine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Rine, and Richard Adams; a sister, Jeanie Rine; and two nephews, Keith Shoemaker, and Danny Rine.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

