Williamsport — Roger L. Miller of Williamsport passed away on October 11, 2022 at the age of 65.

He was born on March 10, 1957, the son of the late Landen and Iyla Miller.

Roger loved fishing, camping, and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. (Rall) Miller; their three children, Jennifer Miller, Ryan Miller, and Brandy Girardi; brother Alvin Miller; Sisters Irene and Anna of Virginia, 6 Grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as his two dogs that he loved with all of his heart, Zoe and Mini.

In keeping with Roger’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport PA 17701, to help defray funeral costs.

To share a fond memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

