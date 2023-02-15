South Williamsport, Pa. — Roger H. May, 77, of South Williamsport passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 12, 1945 in Glendale, California, he was a son of the late Harold and Clyda (Robinson) May.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army and earned his degree from Lycoming College. Roger retired from Williamsport Area High School as an American History teacher. He was active in the Williamsport Education Association and Pennsylvania State Education Association. Roger will be remembered as a kind and generous man. In his spare time he enjoyed being a part of numerous social organizations in the Williamsport area, reading, spending time on his computer, and lawn care.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy (Tompkins) May; three children, Roger H. May, Jr. of Medford, Oregon, John May of Williamsport, and Donna Shallenberger (Ken) of Canton, Ohio. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Melissa May (Marcus), Mason May, Kristy Ayers (Michael), Kathrine Muckelrath (Cody), Nicole Shallenberger and Emeline Shallenberger; one great-grandson, Luke Ayers; two siblings, Harold May (Beverly) and Loretta Burns, and his furry friend, Toby.

Along with his parents, Roger was also preceded in death by several siblings.

In respect of Roger’s wishes, there will be no services held.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Rose View Nursing Home, and private caregivers Gail and Maggie, for their exceptional care of Roger.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Roger’s honor to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Roger’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.