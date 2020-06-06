New Columbia -- Roger C. “Clark” Yost of New Columbia passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.

Born May 24, 1941 in White Deer Twp., Union Co., he was the son of the late Paul N. and Mary E. (Stahley) Yost. He married the former Kathryn C. Young in May of 1961 and together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Earlier in life Clark worked for CECO Corp. in Milton then he worked for PPL, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a former member of the Milton Moose Lodge #171.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on garden tractors, and garden tractor pulling.

In addition to his wife, Katherine, he is survived by his two sons: Roger C. Yost, of Bellefonte and Jason W. Yost and his wife Paula V., of Milton; one daughter: Jackie E. Mull and her husband Jason A., of Montandon; three grandchildren: Ayda Yost, Natalie Hardy, and Connie Mae Yost; four great-grandchildren: Jose, Kathryn, Olga, and Jacylyn; one brother: Nelson Yost, of Lewisburg; and one sister: Yvonne Seidell.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Franklin, Kenneth, and Charles Yost; and sisters: Rosella Hartman, Mary Ellen Snyder, Ruth Kemble, Arlene Moyer, and Bonnie Hauck.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com