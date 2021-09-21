South Williamsport -- Roger Allen McKee, 72, of South Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at home.

Born November 22, 1948 in Muncy, he was a son of the late James Myers and Pauline Mae (Cromley) McKee.

Roger was a 1966 graduate of Hughesville High School and earned his associates degree in accounting from Pennsylvania College of Technology, formerly WACC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 and he also served in the Army National Guard. Roger was an accountant for several businesses in the Williamsport area and a licensed enrolled agent. He enjoyed bowling and working on computers.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Linda L. (Miller) McKee whom he married May 9, 1970; a daughter-in-law, Jessica McKee of South Williamsport; two grandsons, Gage and Blade McKee; siblings, Caroline L. Wicks, of Williamsport, Barbara A. Gamble (Richard) of Montgomery, Linda Rose (John) of Hughesville, James M. McKee (Patricia) of Hughesville, Richard M. McKee (Linda) of New Columbia, and Larry M. McKee (Patricia) of Pennsdale; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy A. McKee on March 30, 2020.

A funeral service to honor the life of Roger will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

The family will provide flowers and asks that memorial contributions in Rogers name be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Roger’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

