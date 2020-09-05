Williamsport -- Rodney S. 'Rod' Williams, 75, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport with his wife at his side.

Surviving is his loving wife Barbara A. (Byron) Williams with whom he would have celebrated 51 years of marriage on August 30.

Born July 8, 1945, in Portsmouth, Va., he was the son of the late Donald W. and Eleanor G. (Stamm) Williams.

Rod was a 1965 graduate of Danville Senior High School and attended the former Bloomsburg State and Williamsport Area Community College. Rod served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star 'V,' three Purple Hearts, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal 'V.'

Rod dedicated his career to caring for others. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Rod was employed at the Williamsport Hospital in Respiratory Therapy. He was well respected by both staff and management as a great teacher and mentor, having introduced many new policies and procedures that are still in place today. He retired as a co-manager of the respiratory therapy department in 2011, after more than 40 years.

Rod was an avid music collector with music from the 1920's into the 2000's. He was also an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Green Bay Packers. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons, David S. Williams, of Dallastown, Todd B. Williams (Melissa Atkins), of Portland, Ore., and Steven A. Williams, of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Landon Williams; and a sister, Debbie K. Williams, of Danville.

Burial was held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

