Montgomery -- Rodney Eugene Eddinger of Montgomery passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the age of 83. He was a caring husband, Dad, Pap, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Born October 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Bly and Catherine Eddinger.

Rod was a 1957 graduate from Montoursville High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Textron-Lycoming for 27 years, retiring in May 2007. He was very active in his community, serving on the Montgomery Borough water authority for over 25 years and a former borough councilman. He was also a former member of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post #251, Montgomery.

He loved spending time with his family and having coffee with his friends. He also enjoyed trout fishing, cruises, and taking vacations to the Outer Banks. His witty humor and conversation will be missed.

Rodney leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Betty Eddinger; three children Bly, Randy and Amanda Eddinger; a sister Kay Thon; three granddaughters Kelsey, Morgan, and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren Maxton, Paisley, and Adler.

To honor Rodney’s wishes, the family will not be having any funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Project, 1301 Grant St. Ste. 900 Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

