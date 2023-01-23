Allenwood, Pa. — Rodney D. "Bucky" Buck, Jr., 49, of Allenwood passed away at home on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Born August 2, 1973 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Rodney D. Buck, Sr. and Hannah (King) Buck of Allenwood. He and his wife, the former Kayla M. Hollenbach, have been together for over 21 years, having been married on December 15, 2018.

He was a 1991 graduate of Warrior Run High School where he played baseball. Earlier in life he was active with Little League Baseball.

He was employed at Muncy Homes for over 28 years. He loved doing farm work and construction in his free time. He was a loving and devoted father and always attended his children's sports activities.

He was a social member of the Milton American Legion, enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and wood-cutting.

Surviving besides his wife and his mother, both of Allenwood, are two sons: Raymond Hauck, Jr. and Michael Buck; and a daughter, Elizabeth Buck and her companion Noah Weber, all of Allenwood; a brother, William Staggert and his wife Cindy of Allenwood; and three sisters: Marsha Rood and her husband Gary of Tivoli; Linda Bradley of Williamsport; and Bonnie Robbins and her husband Carl of Turbotville, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his father were three sisters: Mary Jean Hauck, Marie Reeser, and Sherry Blair; and a brother, Walter Staggert, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, and to his funeral service which will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Love Hill Farm, 478 Sunanday Lane, Allenwood, where Pastor Mike Deal of White Deer Valley Baptist Church will be officiating. Burial will follow in Allenwood Cemetery.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

