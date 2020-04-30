Williamsport -- Rodney Allen “Radar” Maneval, 57, of Williamsport and formerly of Smokey Corners, passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born August 8, 1962.

He was a graduate of West Snyder High School in Beaver Springs. Radar had served in the Army National Guard for over 27 years.

Radar was Catholic and could be seen around many of the area churches, he was embraced by church members. A generous person at heart, he was known to have donated gallons of blood to the Red Cross over the years.

A graveside service at St. Boniface Church Cemetery will take place next week. The exact day and time of the service will be announced later.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.

