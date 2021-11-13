Montgomery -- Rocky E. Brown, Sr., 70, of Montgomery died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 28, 1951, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Leonard and Margaret Ellen (Temple) Brown. He and his wife, the former Connie M. Bird, celebrated 49 years of marriage on July 13, 2021.

Rocky was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors; camping, cutting firewood and listening to country music.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Michelle (Gene) Brown of Montgomery; two sons, Rocky (Tammy) Brown Jr. of Watsontown, and Joseph (Stacey) Brown Sr. of Williamsport; a sister, Irene (Robert) Girven of Montoursville; a brother, William Brown of Fayetteville, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Rocky was preceded in death by six brothers, Lehman Brown, Blaine Brown, Doyle Brown, Carl Brown, Kenneth Brown, and Leonard Brown Jr. and two sisters, Velma Devine and Shirley Gonzalez.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 15, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Lungerville Christian Cemetery, Unityville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

