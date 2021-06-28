Jersey Shore -- Robyn Lyn Stonerook, 44, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born September 3, 1976 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to the late Oscar Hammerstein Jr. and the former Linda Staggert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael James, and a sister, Kimberly Moore.

She had worked as a telemarketer for Geisinger.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Stonerook Sr. They were united in marriage on February 24, 2000. Also surviving are two sons, Bradley (Amanda) M. James of Jersey Shore and Daniel M. Stonerook, Jr. of Jersey Shore; brothers, Paul E. (Patti) Williams of Beech Creek, Timothy (Cindy) James of Williamsport and Jeffrey James of Lairdsville; two sisters, Jodi Knull of Montoursville and Kristina N. (William) Fuller of Jersey Shore; several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore, followed by a service at 7 p.m.

