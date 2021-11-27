Linden -- Robyn E. Kline, 55, of Linden passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 25 years, Gary A. Kline.

Born Oct. 11, 1966 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Norman L. Dowling and Kitty B. (Rohm) Dowling of Williamsport.

Robyn was a Williamsport Area High School graduate. She was previously employed at Riverside Market South Williamsport and Labels By Pulizzi Inc.

She was an avid animal lover, excellent baker, especially cakes and cookies and enjoyed art and crafts. Robyn was a selfless person always thinking of others first. She donated to the local food bank, VFW, and Joyce Meyer Ministries, whom she enjoyed watching her sermons.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother is her daughter, Sidney M. Kitchen of Williamsport; two brothers, Kenneth Reeder (Wendy) of Cogan Station and Scott Reeder of Marsh Hill; a sister, Shawn Reeder of Williamsport; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service to honor the life of Robyn will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in English Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robyn’s name to the American Cancer Society 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

