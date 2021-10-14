Williamsport -- Robin R. Agnone, 43, of Williamsport died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 6, 1978 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Jacquelyn (Wiser) Agnone and William D. Agnone, who survives.

Robin was a 1996 graduate of Montgomery High School. She received an associate degree in applied science from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. Robin worked as a home health aide for Dedicated Nursing Associates, Lewisburg for over six years.

She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church, Williamsport and was involved in the ministries at the church. Robin was also a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786, Williamsport.

Robin loved cats and volunteered at the Lycoming County SPCA. She also enjoyed attending the First Friday events at the Pajama Factory.

Surviving in addition to her father are his girlfriend, Susan McClellan; a brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Christa McMullen, of Nazareth; special friend, Robert Snyder, of Williamsport; friend, William Ritter, of Muncy; three nephews, Casey and Winston Clayton and Noah McMullen; two nieces, Ashtynne Harden and Tessa Shepard; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a sister, Terri McMullen.

The family is planning a Memorial Mass to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Saint Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport, with Rev. John J. Chmil officiating.

Burial will be held privately in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

If friends so desire memorial contributions in Robin’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Agnone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



