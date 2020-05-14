Williamsport -- Robin Jean (Free) Driscoll, 65, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born July 9, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Robert E. Free and Elizabeth I. (Wagoner) Williams.

Robin was a graduate of Loyalsock High School and worked at Primus for 33 years.

She enjoyed shopping, yard sales, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her mother, Elizabeth Williams, of Williamsport; two children, Michelle Woodward (Thomas), of Williamsport and Michael Driscoll, Jr. of Williamsport; four grandsons, Patrick Weaver, Aiden Woodward, Michael Woodward and Christian Woodward; and her siblings, Kim Willis, Robert Free, Dawn Plominski, and Michele Miller, all of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Free, daughter, Shannon Driscoll, and step-father, Earl Williams.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be announced at a later date.

