Muncy -- Roberta J. “Bobby” Gautsch, 84, of Muncy died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at UPMC Muncy, surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 11, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Taylor) Artley . On July 5, 1957, she married John E. Gautsch, who preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2010. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Bobby was a 1955 graduate of Muncy High School. She later earned her cosmetology license, owning and operating her beauty shop in Muncy. She then closed her beauty shop to care for her children and be active in their lives.

Bobby was a member of the Muncy Baptist Church.

She was an avid Bowler, enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Bobby loved playing cards with her husband and visiting friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three children, David C. Gautsch, of Montoursville, Linda S. Schnelle, and her husband Richard, of Muncy and Diane K. Stutzman, and her husband Robert, of Greensburg; one sister, Shirley Merrill, of Watsontown; three grandchildren, Kalyn and Derek Stutzman and Megan Schnelle and one great grandson, Keeton Schnelle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bobby was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Merrill.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Robert Rice, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide flowers and requests that memorial contributions in Bobby’s name be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, or online at komen.org.

