Ralston, Pa. — Roberta E. (Ryder) Fuller, 72, of Ralston passed away at her home on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

She was married to Wayne D. Fuller, who survives. They have shared 50 years as husband and wife.

Roberta was born on May 22, 1951 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Carl and Sally (Beamer) Ryder. She enjoyed coloring, latch hook, and crosswords.

In addition to her husband Wayne, she is survived by two daughters; Tara Hemmerly of North Carolina and Pauletta Jenkins of Ralston, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter; Janet Ryder, and one sister.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

