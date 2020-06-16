Williamsport -- Roberta D. "Noot" Spaeth, 62, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her husband of 44 years, Michael J. Spaeth.

Born April 14, 1958 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Elwood D. and Lillian J. (Turner) Hauser.

Noot was previously employed as a nurse's aide at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center and was a member of the Easy Riders Horseback Riding Club. She was an animal lover and would take in any abandoned animal and nurse it back to health. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, kayaking and doing arts and crafts. Most of all Noot was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Michael J. Spaeth II of South Williamsport; two grandsons, Noah M. Spaeth of South Williamsport, and Axel A. Twist of Harrisburg; and two sisters, Nancy A. Counsil of Seymour, Tenn., and Neva M. L. Hauser of Nisbet.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa L. Spaeth, infant daughter, Michelle L. Spaeth, brother, Charles D. Hauser, and a sister, Beverly J. Hauser.

A funeral service to honor the life of Roberta will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

