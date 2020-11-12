Jersey Shore -- Roberta A. "Bobbi" Weaver, 80, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Williamsport Home, Ravine Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles K. Weaver, on February 14, 2009.

Born May 6, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn (Oberdank) Houp.

Bobbi formerly attended Bethel Linden Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed raising her children and taking care of her family. After her children were grown up she worked many years part-time at McDonald's on Lycoming Creek Road and Wegmans. In her free time she enjoyed painting woodwork made by her husband, reading, and puzzle books.

Surviving are a son, Charles E. Weaver, of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Sharon L. Corter, of Savannah, Ga.; three grandchildren, Kevin, Jason and Jessica Corter (Mike Miller), all of Savannah, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Edwin, Kailey, Kayla, Kevin Jr., Kirsten and Kenneth Corter; a brother, Richard Houp, and a sister, Carol Grebeck, both of Valley View, Ohio.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry "Skip" Houp.

A funeral service to honor the life of Roberta will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

