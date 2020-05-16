Muncy -- Robert W. Vetter, 89, formerly of S. Market St., Muncy, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born August 19, 1930 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Woodward F. and Margaret (Houser) Vetter.

Robert was a 1948 graduate of Muncy High School, where he excelled in football and baseball. He was a veteran, serving honorably with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked as a custodian for the Hughesville school district at the George A. Ferrell Elementary School, Picture Rocks.

Robert was a lifelong fan of Detroit Sports teams, especially the Lions and Tigers.

Surviving are a nephew, James Arnold and his wife, Roberta, of Canton; a niece, Susan Bowers and her husband, Ike, of Canton; one great nephew, Chris Arnold; and three great nieces, Erica Arnold, Jamie Taylor and Stacy Burns.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Arnold.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the Muncy Cemetery, 204 E. Penn St., Muncy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

