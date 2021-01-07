Williamsport -- Robert W. Sheela, Sr., 79, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Manor Care South.

Robert was born in Lock Haven on May 29, 1941 and was the son of the late Walter Sheela and Stella (Lewis) Reed. He worked for Columbia Propane and retired from there. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fishing.

Robert is survived by one son; Robert W. Sheela, II (Robin) of Mount Carmel and two grandchildren; Robert Sheela, III and Elijah Sheela. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; Virginia Parrs, Donna Hiemer and Patricia Snyder.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send Condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com